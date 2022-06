LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A weak cold front dropping through the area will give us SOME relief from the heat as we head into the day on Tuesday, but we’ll continue to see some very difficult conditions over the next several days before we see some REAL relief from the heat by this weekend and into early next week. Off and on thunderstorm chances will continue to dot the forecast over the next several days, but at least for now, severe storms don’t look like they’ll impact Lincoln or eastern Nebraska over the next several days.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO