Effective: 2022-06-21 05:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-21 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING Temperatures will quickly moderate this morning, thus the frost advisory will be allowed to expire.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO