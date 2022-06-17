Meridian Bank House of the Week: What Kintnersville-Focused Nature-Loving Buyer Wooden Love This?

340 Kintner Road, Kintnersville. Image via Realtor.com.

A residential real estate buyer looking for natural elements woven into a home’s aesthetic will fall for 340 Kintner Road, Kintnersville, quicker than a tree chewed through by a beaver.

The property not only sits handsomely on a wooded lot, it also features plenty of timber in its design.

The face of the home is deceptively simple, yet warm and welcoming. It’s not until the perspective is shifted to the rear that the structure’s true expansiveness can be seen.

Image via Realtor.com.

The use of handsome timber and stone tie the living room to its pristine setting.

Image via Realtor.com.

The eat-in kitchen offers two ways to enjoy the vistas: inside, where windows provide wonderful views, and outside, through a door that leads to the large deck.

Image via Realtor.com.

The master bedroom on the first floor maintains the outdoorsy feel of the home, again providing a route to that aforementioned deck. Note the cozy wood-burning stove, to the right of the picture below.

Image via Realtor.com.

The finished basement continues the arboreal look and provides yet another natural heating element.

Image via Realtor.com.

340 Kintner Road in Kintnersville has an asking price of $474,000, a reasonable investment for a home of this quality and design on a stunning, three-acre lot.

Complete details on its appointments are at Realtor.com .