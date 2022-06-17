ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kintnersville, PA

Meridian Bank House of the Week: What Kintnersville-Focused Nature-Loving Buyer Wooden Love This?

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NdCjk_0gDuU1g000
340 Kintner Road, Kintnersville.Image via Realtor.com.

A residential real estate buyer looking for natural elements woven into a home’s aesthetic will fall for 340 Kintner Road, Kintnersville, quicker than a tree chewed through by a beaver.

The property not only sits handsomely on a wooded lot, it also features plenty of timber in its design.

The face of the home is deceptively simple, yet warm and welcoming. It’s not until the perspective is shifted to the rear that the structure’s true expansiveness can be seen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cfpTt_0gDuU1g000
Image via Realtor.com.

The use of handsome timber and stone tie the living room to its pristine setting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SImhM_0gDuU1g000
Image via Realtor.com.

The eat-in kitchen offers two ways to enjoy the vistas: inside, where windows provide wonderful views, and outside, through a door that leads to the large deck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OXyUz_0gDuU1g000
Image via Realtor.com.

The master bedroom on the first floor maintains the outdoorsy feel of the home, again providing a route to that aforementioned deck. Note the cozy wood-burning stove, to the right of the picture below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07O8BC_0gDuU1g000
Image via Realtor.com.

The finished basement continues the arboreal look and provides yet another natural heating element.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yquEk_0gDuU1g000
Image via Realtor.com.

340 Kintner Road in Kintnersville has an asking price of $474,000, a reasonable investment for a home of this quality and design on a stunning, three-acre lot.

Complete details on its appointments are at Realtor.com.

The Meridian Bank House of the Week feature in BUCKCO.Today has highlighted a host of unique and engaging properties. More of them can be seen in past postings of this real estate content.

PHILADELPHIA, PA
