ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Game of Thrones’ Jon Snow sequel series to ‘upend’ HBO’s original finale

By Ben Cost
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PfdHv_0gDuTujZ00

Jon Snow just wasn’t resurrected enough in the original “Game of Thrones.”

Snow might’ve been exiled from Westeros but his watch hasn’t ended quite yet: HBO has announced that it is developing a “Game of Thrones” spin-off centered around the fan-favorite fantasy hero, the Hollywood Reporter has reported.

Kit Harington, 35, who won two Emmys for his portrayal of the stalwart night watchman and Stark in the original “Game of Thrones,” is reportedly attached. The Post has reached out to his reps for comment.

The original series based on author George R. R. Martin’s epic book series concluded with Snow discovering that he was a potential heir to the Iron Throne, after which the brooding badass left Westeros and ventured North of the Wall with Ghost and the Wildlings to forge a new path.

The industry outlet’s insiders claimed the in-development series is moving “boldly from a creative standpoint,” as the project will “upend” HBO’s final “Game of Thrones” season as the “last word” on the fates of surviving characters in the cable outlet’s most-watched and Emmy-winning series ever.

And while details on the yet-to-be-named spin-off are still being hammered out, given that it will be set in the aftermath of the “Game of Thrones” finale, it’s probable that other surviving central characters — such as his half-siblings Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) as well as Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) — could make an appearance, per the industry outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ES2p1_0gDuTujZ00
Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Snow (Kit Harington) in the series finale of “Game of Thrones.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a63G2_0gDuTujZ00
“Game of Thrones” concluded with Snow discovering that he was a potential heir to the Iron Throne, after which the brooding badass left Westeros and ventured North of the Wall with Ghost and the Wildlings to forge a new path.

The Snow show is one of seven “Game of Thrones” projects in the works. Other spin-offs included the upcoming “House of the Dragon” prequel series — which is set during 200 years before the events of the original series — “Tales of Dunk and Egg,” “10,000 Ships,” “9 Voyages,” “Flea Bottom” and an animated series.

Some have compared the fantasy epic’s trajectory to that of Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian,” which also spawned character-focused spin-offs from “The Book of Boba Fett” to “Obi-Wan Kenobi” (with Ewan McGregor reprising his iconic role).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iSHkm_0gDuTujZ00
The Snow show is one of seven “Game of Thrones” projects in the works.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Laura Linney Hasn’t Watched ‘Ozark’ Series Finale, Would ‘Absolutely’ Do More Seasons

Click here to read the full article. Even Laura Linney is having a hard time saying bye to the Byrdes. After portraying matriarch Wendy Byrde on “Ozark” for four seasons, the Oscar and Emmy nominee admitted to not having a desire to watch the series finale of the hit Netflix show, which released at the end of April. “I haven’t seen it,” Linney told Vulture. “I don’t know what they chose. I’m very bad at watching myself and I’m particularly bad at watching things that I really loved doing because it’s going to change the minute I see it. I really can’t...
TV SERIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
32K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy