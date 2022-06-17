‘Game of Thrones’ Jon Snow sequel series to ‘upend’ HBO’s original finale

Jon Snow just wasn’t resurrected enough in the original “Game of Thrones.”

Snow might’ve been exiled from Westeros but his watch hasn’t ended quite yet: HBO has announced that it is developing a “Game of Thrones” spin-off centered around the fan-favorite fantasy hero, the Hollywood Reporter has reported.

Kit Harington, 35, who won two Emmys for his portrayal of the stalwart night watchman and Stark in the original “Game of Thrones,” is reportedly attached. The Post has reached out to his reps for comment.

The original series based on author George R. R. Martin’s epic book series concluded with Snow discovering that he was a potential heir to the Iron Throne, after which the brooding badass left Westeros and ventured North of the Wall with Ghost and the Wildlings to forge a new path.

The industry outlet’s insiders claimed the in-development series is moving “boldly from a creative standpoint,” as the project will “upend” HBO’s final “Game of Thrones” season as the “last word” on the fates of surviving characters in the cable outlet’s most-watched and Emmy-winning series ever.

And while details on the yet-to-be-named spin-off are still being hammered out, given that it will be set in the aftermath of the “Game of Thrones” finale, it’s probable that other surviving central characters — such as his half-siblings Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) as well as Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) — could make an appearance, per the industry outlet.

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Snow (Kit Harington) in the series finale of “Game of Thrones.”

The Snow show is one of seven “Game of Thrones” projects in the works. Other spin-offs included the upcoming “House of the Dragon” prequel series — which is set during 200 years before the events of the original series — “Tales of Dunk and Egg,” “10,000 Ships,” “9 Voyages,” “Flea Bottom” and an animated series.

Some have compared the fantasy epic’s trajectory to that of Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian,” which also spawned character-focused spin-offs from “The Book of Boba Fett” to “Obi-Wan Kenobi” (with Ewan McGregor reprising his iconic role).