UPDATED 6/17, 1:52 p.m. ET: At least five SpaceX employees associated with the internal letter criticizing Elon Musk have been fired, Reuters reports. The dismissals were first reported by the New York Times, but it was unclear how many employees were let go. SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell explained these individuals were fired because they made their colleagues feel “uncomfortable, intimidated and bullied, and/or angry because the letter pressured them to sign onto something that did not reflect their views.”

