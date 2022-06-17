ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Today’s deals: $5 Amazon Smart Plug, $179 Roomba, Apple AirTags, Ninja Air Fryer, more

By Maren Estrada
 4 days ago

Amazon just announced Prime Day 2022 and it’s set to take place on July 12-13. Of course, Amazon also launched a ton of early Prime Day deals that you can already get today, June 17, 2022!

The craziest deal so far is on Amazon’s insanely popular Amazon Smart Plug. Hurry and you can pick up the $25 Amazon Smart Plug with 411,000 5-star reviews for just $5 when you get an Echo Dot 3 & Amazon Smart Plug bundle for $29.99 or an Echo Dot 4 & Amazon Smart Plug bundle for $32.99.

Want my advice? You should definitely opt for the 4th-gen bundle. It’s so much better and it’s only $3 more!

Also of note, Apple AirTag 4-packs just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon!

Other top deals on Friday include AirPods Pro for just $174.99 (lowest price of 2022!), a top-selling under-cabinet LED light bar for just $13.49, the $30 MyQ smart garage door opener for $19.98, iRobot’s Roomba 694 robot vacuum with Alexa for $179.99, and more.

Plus, you can get the #1 best-selling Instant Pot Duo Plus and the Ninja AF101 air fryer both at the lowest prices of the season!

All that is just the tip of the iceberg. Read on for more of the best deals available right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xIfcw_0gDuSE8c00
Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cDMn7_0gDuSE8c00
Best Buy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yKWiA_0gDuSE8c00
Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b08WN_0gDuSE8c00
Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.

