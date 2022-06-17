Today’s deals: $5 Amazon Smart Plug, $179 Roomba, Apple AirTags, Ninja Air Fryer, more

Amazon just announced Prime Day 2022 and it’s set to take place on July 12-13. Of course, Amazon also launched a ton of early Prime Day deals that you can already get today, June 17, 2022!

The craziest deal so far is on Amazon’s insanely popular Amazon Smart Plug. Hurry and you can pick up the $25 Amazon Smart Plug with 411,000 5-star reviews for just $5 when you get an Echo Dot 3 & Amazon Smart Plug bundle for $29.99 or an Echo Dot 4 & Amazon Smart Plug bundle for $32.99.

Want my advice? You should definitely opt for the 4th-gen bundle. It’s so much better and it’s only $3 more!

Also of note, Apple AirTag 4-packs just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon!

Other top deals on Friday include AirPods Pro for just $174.99 (lowest price of 2022!), a top-selling under-cabinet LED light bar for just $13.49, the $30 MyQ smart garage door opener for $19.98, iRobot’s Roomba 694 robot vacuum with Alexa for $179.99, and more.

Plus, you can get the #1 best-selling Instant Pot Duo Plus and the Ninja AF101 air fryer both at the lowest prices of the season!

Best Buy

Bed Bath & Beyond is having a big sale you don’t want to miss

Best Buy’s daily deals are off the charts this week!

The Anker store is offering great deals on some of the brand’s best-selling chargers and accessories

Anker’s smart home brand eufy also has fantastic deals available right now on robot vacuums, home security cameras, video doorbells, and so much more

The top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum has never had a discount this deep before

You’ll also find a rare double discount on Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer that slashes it to the lowest price of the season

