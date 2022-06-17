NJ Steakhouse Named Among Best In America
Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in North Jersey.
The River Palm Terrace — in business for more than 35 years — was named the best steakhouse in New Jersey by Eat This Not That.
The restaurant, which has a Fair Lawn location, says its focus is "Quality, quality, quality."
"...each steak is dry-aged, hand-selected, and cut by the in-house butcher," Eat This Not That said. Sushi and pasta are also on the menu.
