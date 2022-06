WASHINGTON -- On one end of the NBA roster-building spectrum is analytics where metrics and efficiency are supposed to translate into wins. On the exact opposite end are intangibles, the things that those who play and coach the game know exist but can't be quantified with a number. Among those intangibles, and one some Wizards players believe the team lacks, is the 'dog' mentality.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 14 HOURS AGO