Texas House committee continues investigation into police response in Uvalde shooting

The outrage over the shooting in Uvalde has once again put the issue of school safety in the spotlight. On Friday morning, a state representative from Houston will be laying out details of a plan he hopes can help provide solution.

At 11 a.m., state representative Steve Toth, a Republican representing District 15, will be joined by the Mama Bears Rising group at a press conference at the George R. Brown Convention Center. They plan to announce their plan for how to improve school safety.

Also happening Friday, the state's House committee will continue their investigation into the Uvalde school shooting, specifically looking at the police response.

This investigation was ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott during Thursday's session which happened behind closed doors.

The committee heard from five witnesses, all Uvalde Consolidated ISD's officials, including the superintendent.

Everyone except Robb Elementary School's principal declined to speak to the media after the session was over. Mandy Gutierrez was overwhelmed with emotion when she was asked how she has been doing.

"I am just concerned for my families and my kids. Thank you," Gutierrez said.

The committee said it's important to conduct this investigation immediately, despite how hard it is for so many to talk about, while details from key people are still fresh in their mind.

Hearings resumed at 8 a.m. Friday in Uvalde.