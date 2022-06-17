ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

120-year-old Ypsilanti Michigan Ladder Co. facility could become marijuana growing site

By Jalen Williams
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

YPSILANTI, MI - The Ypsilanti manufacturing facility that for 120 years was home to the Michigan Ladder Co....

www.mlive.com

Comments / 4

Nick Parisho
4d ago

weed and ladders have one thing in common..both get you high

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
Business
The Flint Journal

Suspect points gun at man carrying baby at Michigan gas station

DETROIT – A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening a man carrying a sleeping baby with a gun at a Detroit gas station over the weekend, police said. Around 5:50 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, an aggravated assault was recorded by surveillance cameras at the Valero gas station at the corner of Hubbell and Tireman avenues in Detroit, police said. The video was shared by the Detroit Police Department via Twitter.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#The Michigan Ladder Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Michigan Advance

Facing ‘staffing crisis,’ Michigan Medicine nurses call for change

After two years of working in a pandemic that has left health care workers across the state and country burnt out and leaving the profession, thousands of unionized Michigan Medicine nurses are calling on their employer, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, to address what they called a “staffing crisis” and provide fairer wages […] The post Facing ‘staffing crisis,’ Michigan Medicine nurses call for change appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Crumbleys want Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald punished for calling them liars

The parents of the Oxford school shooting suspect have reached their limit with the prosecutor and are asking a judge to sanction her for allegedly ignoring their requests to stop bad-mouthing them and calling them liars. "Despite being called out for making inappropriate comments in the media, the prosecution continues to do so," defense lawyers...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Woman falls from pedal bar and is run over in downtown Detroit

We've been waiting for years to read this story, and lo, it has come to pass: A young woman fell Monday night from one of the many pedal bars prowling the city, and was then run over by the rolling party vehicle. While she was taken from the scene in...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy