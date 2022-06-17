ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

Coins Mocking Border Patrol Attack On Haitian Migrants Under Investigation

By Safire R. Sostre
Essence
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coin, which is being sold on eBay, is inscribed with phrases like “You will be returned.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection are investigating an unofficial challenge coin memorializing the mistreatment of Haitian migrants at the border in Del Rio, Texas last year. The coin depicts an image...

www.essence.com

Comments / 18

old goat
4d ago

enough is enough I don't care where they are from. No more and if they have issues with their country let them stand up and deal with it! NO MAS!! no more mass entries!!! they can apply and wait in their own country!!

Reply(1)
17
Robert Garcia
4d ago

Well if they didn’t come illegally then this will never happened but this is the product of the pathetic administration.

Reply
12
Another day with Joe
4d ago

Were can I purchase one of these beautiful coins..I can not find them on ebay..If anyone knows please hit me back...

Reply(1)
5
