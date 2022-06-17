ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Travel demand in Orlando

fox35orlando.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rise in prices is making people...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Orlando FreeFall death: Florida leaders to discuss future of attractions at ICON Park

ORLANDO, Fla. - State Senator Randolph Bracy will meet with Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried to discuss the future of several attractions at ICON Park. It was nearly three months ago when 14-year-old Tyre Sampson plunged to his death while riding the Orlando FreeFall, which has been closed ever since. State leaders want to hear the public's opinion for the future of 430-foot drop tower ride and the Orlando Slingshot, which is run by the same company.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Weekend's stormy weather causing many flight delays at OIA

ORLANDO, Fla. - There was lots of red on the board at Orlando International Airport on Sunday. Airlines are blaming nationwide delays and cancellations for several reasons, including bad weather and staff shortages because of COVID-19 infections. Orlando International Airport saw at least three-dozen flights canceled on Sunday, according to...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
fox35orlando.com

Roommates? New option for affordable housing comes to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rent in Central Florida continues to rise. A study done this month by Florida Atlantic University indicates it has gone up nearly 24% over a year in Orlando, with an average rent of $1,999. "My rent has actually gone up quite a bit," said Matthew Tiger, who...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Castaways On The River provides breathtaking view of St. Johns

If you’re suffering from 'NDD,' or Nature Deficit Disorder, then we just might have the remedy for you. Good Day Orlando’s David Martin found “Castaways On The River” in Astor, Florida— a company that gives you the river, lake, historic springs, and easy-peasy boating all in one day.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Perfect beach day! Toasty and dry in Central Florida on Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. No weather concerns on this Wednesday! Skies will feature a blend of sun and clouds. Highs inland are in the low-mid 90s, coastal locales are in the 80s with a northeast breeze. Rain chances are at ZERO today as the Peninsula remains in an envelope of dry air until tomorrow.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Travel
fox35orlando.com

Should you get a second COVID booster shot? Doctor weighs in

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The COVID-19 positivity rate in Florida continues to climb. It’s up to 17.2%. Two months ago it was only 4.9%. The rise has some wondering if they should get a second booster shot to better protect themselves. One doctor says that decision comes down to what you and your doctor feel is best.
LAKE MARY, FL
kennythepirate.com

The Walt Disney Company Takes a Big Step Back Amid Florida Issues

The Walt Disney Company and the state of Florida are not on the best terms right now. This latest step back may give us a glimpse into their relationship. The last few months have been a bit turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida recently passed the Parental Rights in Education Law. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

New beachfront park to open in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A brand-new beachfront park in Daytona Beach will be open to the public on Friday, June 24. Event organizers said a ribbon-cutting ceremony would take place at 11 a.m to celebrate the official opening of Edwin W. Peck Sr Park located on Atlantic Avenue. Peck, who...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Here’s why it’s so hot, even by Florida’s standards

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s June. It’s Florida. It’s supposed to be hot. Over the last week, however, it’s been just a little hotter than it should be. With an average high in the mid 90s this past week, it’s felt more like Dallas than Central Florida.
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Hot and humid as severe weather moves on

LAKE MARY, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Most of the severe weather has made its way through Central Florida, though there is a chance for small, isolated storms or showers. However, the main severe weather threats have made its way south. Sunday night, Central...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Shutting Down Another Iconic Location Permanently

Another iconic location at Universal Orlando Resort is shutting down permanently. Fans of Universal Orlando Resort have been extremely disappointed to find that some of their favorite locations and offerings at Universal Studios Florida were shutting down permanently over the course of the last few months. It all started with...
fox35orlando.com

Officials: Six vehicles burned in Winter Park maintenance shed fires

WINTER PARK, Fla. - No one was hurt when two maintenance sheds caught fire overnight in Winter Park, but officials said at least six vehicles were burned. Firefighters were called out to the fire at the Galaxy Auto Services car dealership located at 4455 Edgewater Drive shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday.
WINTER PARK, FL
fox35orlando.com

AAA: Florida gas prices are dropping. Here's why

Drivers in Florida may soon see some relief at the pump as American Automobile Association says gas prices across the state have fallen. Officials say prices are moving lower after oil and gasoline futures suffered big weekly drops. Right now, the national average price for regular unleaded gas is back...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy