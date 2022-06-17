Travel demand in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - State Senator Randolph Bracy will meet with Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried to discuss the future of several attractions at ICON Park. It was nearly three months ago when 14-year-old Tyre Sampson plunged to his death while riding the Orlando FreeFall, which has been closed ever since. State leaders want to hear the public's opinion for the future of 430-foot drop tower ride and the Orlando Slingshot, which is run by the same company.
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays may be six months away still, but that does not mean you can't enjoy some of those festive desserts a bit early, such as peppermint bark cheesecake or a white chocolate gingerbread latte. Between June 23-30, a few spots at Walt Disney World Resort in...
ORLANDO, Fla. - Clarification: Slingshot Group, which owns two rides at ICON Park – Orlando FreeFall and Orlando Slingshot – said it intends to reopen its slingshot-style ride once it receives state approvals. Orlando FreeFall remains closed indefinitely. The company that owns Orlando FreeFall – a 430-foot drop...
ORLANDO, Fla. - There was lots of red on the board at Orlando International Airport on Sunday. Airlines are blaming nationwide delays and cancellations for several reasons, including bad weather and staff shortages because of COVID-19 infections. Orlando International Airport saw at least three-dozen flights canceled on Sunday, according to...
ORLANDO, Fla. - Rent in Central Florida continues to rise. A study done this month by Florida Atlantic University indicates it has gone up nearly 24% over a year in Orlando, with an average rent of $1,999. "My rent has actually gone up quite a bit," said Matthew Tiger, who...
If you’re suffering from 'NDD,' or Nature Deficit Disorder, then we just might have the remedy for you. Good Day Orlando’s David Martin found “Castaways On The River” in Astor, Florida— a company that gives you the river, lake, historic springs, and easy-peasy boating all in one day.
ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. No weather concerns on this Wednesday! Skies will feature a blend of sun and clouds. Highs inland are in the low-mid 90s, coastal locales are in the 80s with a northeast breeze. Rain chances are at ZERO today as the Peninsula remains in an envelope of dry air until tomorrow.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Some Central Florida families who are struggling with inflation got a little help on Tuesday at the Daytona International Speedway. Daytona Dream Center partnered with Second Harvest to host a free food drive. The organizations brought enough food to feed around 300 families in need. Second...
If you have outdoor plans Tuesday, FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro says temperatures in Central Florida will not be too hot. Dry air will be dominant across the area, so no need for an umbrella. Rain chances will stay low for the next few days. WHAT IS THE...
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The COVID-19 positivity rate in Florida continues to climb. It’s up to 17.2%. Two months ago it was only 4.9%. The rise has some wondering if they should get a second booster shot to better protect themselves. One doctor says that decision comes down to what you and your doctor feel is best.
The Walt Disney Company and the state of Florida are not on the best terms right now. This latest step back may give us a glimpse into their relationship. The last few months have been a bit turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida recently passed the Parental Rights in Education Law. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A brand-new beachfront park in Daytona Beach will be open to the public on Friday, June 24. Event organizers said a ribbon-cutting ceremony would take place at 11 a.m to celebrate the official opening of Edwin W. Peck Sr Park located on Atlantic Avenue. Peck, who...
ORLANDO, Fla. - Art lovers – here's a gallery you'll want to visit. The grand opening of a new Art-Deco inspired speakeasy will take place June 25 in downtown Orlando. BANDBOX is a ‘spirit-free speakeasy tasting lounge and bottle shop’ according to their website. It will serve...
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s June. It’s Florida. It’s supposed to be hot. Over the last week, however, it’s been just a little hotter than it should be. With an average high in the mid 90s this past week, it’s felt more like Dallas than Central Florida.
LAKE MARY, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Most of the severe weather has made its way through Central Florida, though there is a chance for small, isolated storms or showers. However, the main severe weather threats have made its way south. Sunday night, Central...
Deltona, Fla. - School districts across the country are starting to feel the ripple effect of the end of the USDA federal school lunch waiver. Districts across central Florida say it's impacting meal service this summer, and it's set to impact service in the fall. Students at Discovery Elementary filed...
Another iconic location at Universal Orlando Resort is shutting down permanently. Fans of Universal Orlando Resort have been extremely disappointed to find that some of their favorite locations and offerings at Universal Studios Florida were shutting down permanently over the course of the last few months. It all started with...
WINTER PARK, Fla. - No one was hurt when two maintenance sheds caught fire overnight in Winter Park, but officials said at least six vehicles were burned. Firefighters were called out to the fire at the Galaxy Auto Services car dealership located at 4455 Edgewater Drive shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Drivers in Florida may soon see some relief at the pump as American Automobile Association says gas prices across the state have fallen. Officials say prices are moving lower after oil and gasoline futures suffered big weekly drops. Right now, the national average price for regular unleaded gas is back...
