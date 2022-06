During the Jan. 6 committee hearing on June 21, former Georgia election worker Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss told the committee that claims Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani made in a video that she and her mother were involved in a plot to count false ballots was untrue. She also detailed the extent of the impact those baseless claims had on her life, and that of her mother, who was also an election worker in Georgia for the 2020 presidential election. Trump lost the state of Georgia to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO