Letter: Harris is an inspiration

Former President Trump lashed out at the January 6 hearings when he spoke at a convention for conservatives in Tennessee. CNN spoke to one supporter who says the hearings are not changing his mind about Trump.
Billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk — the richest man in the world — announced his support this week for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential race after revealing that he recently voted Republican for the first time during a runoff election in Texas. Musk...
Comments / 0