Impact Weather: Thunderstorms could cause wind damage across Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. There's an inevitable truth that Maine is facing with a warming Atlantic Ocean, and it has nothing to do with lobsters. Instead, that reality is great white sharks swimming in waters closer to the coast as they search for food. According to the Bangor Daily News, it's still considered a rarity to spot a great white off the coast of Maine, with the large sharks spending most of their time in deep water and away from the coast. Maine has averaged between 1 and 3 sightings per year over the last 5 years. But there's already been two sightings this year, including one off the coast of Ellsworth this past weekend.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO