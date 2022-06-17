ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candace Owens Says Parents of Trans Kids Should Have Their Children Taken Away From Them: 'Debauchery Is Debauchery'

 4 days ago

Candace Owens

Conservative talk show host Candace Owens has several times aired her distaste for transgender children being allowed to choose their gender in school.

This week, she doubled down, insisting that parents of trans kids should have their children taken away from them and claimed that the government is "sponsoring" mental illness.

"I have said on this show and I have been mocked for it, that it's very obvious that pedophilia will be around the corner. Right. There's no reason that we should be seeing images of children putting dollar bills in half-naked men that are dressed up as women and seeing adults applauding around as, 'Oh, this is love. Love is love. Love is love'. By the way, that is one of the dumbest expressions that I ever heard in my – Love is love. Air is air. And water is water. It's stupid," she said per Alex Griffing at Mediaite.

According to an article published in the New York Post, the city had spent over $200,000 on performances by the group Drag Queen Story Hour NYC.

"Debauchery is debauchery. And that's what we're looking at right now. Our society has become increasingly disgusting. I spoke about this last week and when you believe when you start to see that your government is sponsoring that, when they're putting real dollars behind things like drag queen story hour in New York City, you should realize that something nefarious is going on because the government does not care about your children. No, the government does not love your children. The government does not want your children to be accepted. The government wants your children to be enslaved to [the] government for the rest of their life."

The city Department of Education defended its collaboration with Drag Queen Story Hour NYC, calling it "life saving and affirming work."

Owens feels differently.

"It is my belief that that is the push behind this effort to tell children that they can pick their gender and to confuse them. I believe our government is actually sponsoring mental illness. I've said this over and over again. Right? Because people that are mentally ill cannot stand on their own two feet. Right? They become co-dependent with the government, they turn to the government for their hormone pills, they turn to the government for whatever pills that they can – to make it feel better," said Owens.

Schools across the country have opted to allow children to choose how they'd like to be identified in schools.

Owens thinks parents of transgender children are "unqualified" to be parents.

"They should have their children taken away from them because it's child abuse. It is child abuse to put a half-naked adult in the room with a small child and having them read a book. It's just child abuse," she insists. "That's what it is. It's child abuse to ask your child to take a dollar bill and put it into the thong of a grown adult. It's child abuse. It's child abuse for teachers to be telling children, knowing fully well that it is a lie, that they can switch their gender biologically. Right? But to encourage that behind a parent's back? That's child abuse."

