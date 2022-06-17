Trevor Noah headlining Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Camp season is in full swing for kids across Illinois. Girl Scouts across the state are spending some time at Camp Widjiwagan this week. The 67-acre facility on lake Springfield features everything needed to have a good time and learn about being a girl scout.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Live poultry shows will not take place at the Illinois State Fair this year. Officials with the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) have canceled both junior and open live shows involving poultry due to the highly contagious avian influenza. Junior poultry exhibitors will still have...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — AAA says one year ago, Illinoisans were paying $3.35 for a gallon of gas. Now, that's up 66% with the average price per gallon in our state at more than $5.50. Last year, a round trip from Springfield to Chicago would cost drivers just under...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — NewsChannel 20 and FOX Illinois are hosting a roundtable discussion this week focusing on our main local primaries, the big races, and the national impact of Donald Trump’s local endorsements. Hosts Jon Hansen and Stacey Skrysak will be joined by panelists on Wednesday. The...
CHICAGO (AP) - A former Illinois state senator has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Teamsters union for a no-show job. Thomas Cullerton, a Democrat from the Chicago suburb of Villa Park, was sentenced Tuesday on a...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We are officially one week from the Illinois primary election and county clerks across the state are getting ready. Some of the largest preparations include security and testing voting equipment. Every election authority must show their machines are ready to go for election day. "Every...
BELLFLOWER, Mo. (KHQA) — An Illinois man wanted for questioning in a Missouri woman's disappearance was taken into custody. Charles L. Story, 40, of Beardstown, was arrested after a standoff on Thursday. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Story since the disappearance of Beverly Logan in...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Department of Employment Security officials announced last week that the unemployment rate remained unchanged for the month of May. The rate was 4.6%, while nonfarm payroll jobs increased by over 12,000. In May, the industries that saw the most gain were leisure and hospitality,...
