Trading Russell Westbrook was always going to be difficult. The point guard is 33-years old and is owed northwards of $47 million in 2022-2023. Additionally, he is coming off of an extremely underwhelming 2021-2022 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. After missing the postseason, the general consensus believes LA is looking to deal Westbrook away. The Lakers also have no plans of buying out his contact. But there isn’t much trade interest for the reasons aforementioned. However, the Charlotte Hornets are rumored to be one team inquiring about Russell Westbrook, per NBA podcaster Kevin O’Connor.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO