ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bucks County Businesses Clawed by Recent Bearish Stock Market Volatility

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EkTzi_0gDuMnTp00
The bullish market of January 2022 is a distant memory, as three Bucks County firms discovered.Image via bazilfoto at iStock.

The stock market’s January high is as distant a memory as New Year resolutions and wind chill reports. Since the start of June, performance has been particularly bearish in the Phila. region, causing widespread concern. Ryan Mulligan cited 25 affected entities — three in Bucks County — in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Investors unloaded risk in advance of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike last week. The resultant dip in the market sent it 20 percent below its January 2022 peak. Further, the Dow Jones Industrial and the S&P 500 both hit yearly lows this Tuesday.

The pain point in Bucks County was particularly sharp for three firms:

  • Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., Warrington drug manufacturer: stock down 74 percent
  • Lannett Co. Inc., Trevose generic pharmaceutical producer: stock down 66 percent
  • EPAM Systems, Inc., Newtown digital platform engineer: stock down 58 percent

The biggest hit in the region came to Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc., of Moorestown, N.J. Its valuation tumbled 80 percent.

Worse, this is not a letdown for just the big firms: Some smaller public entities, particularly those in healthcare, lost more than 70 percent of stock value.

More on the effects of recent stock volatility is in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

‘Investing in Infrastructure’ Event Discusses Area Transportation and Maximizing Federal Funds for It

A recent conference in Phila. discussed ongoing funding for infrastructure, including that associated with SEPTA. Leaders from some of the largest transportation and planning agencies in the region gathered at the Investing in Infrastructure event. There, they discussed the future of transportation in the region and how best to capitalize on the $1 trillion federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Ryan Mulligan tuned into their thinking for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Bucks County, PA
Government
City
Warrington Township, PA
Bucks County, PA
Business
City
Newtown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Two Bucks County Dairy Farms Gain State Protection from Development

Two Bucks County dairy farms have gained permanent protection from development, thanks to an investment from the state.Image via Frizi at iStock,. Two Bucks County dairy farms received an investment of nearly $200,000 from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The funds are meant to ensure that these agribusinesses remain viable and not someday evolve into residential development.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Expansion Enables Supermarket Chain to Continue Taking Giant Competitive Steps

Marty, Giant's wandering robot, will start roaming the aisles of a new store in Richboro this July. The Giant Company — corporate brand steward of the supermarket chain — shows no signs of giving up in the area food retail battle. Despite local competition from Wegmans, ACME, Lidl, Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, and others, its expansion plans continue. Supermarket News carted an announcement of a new location in Bucks County.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#The Stock Market#Market Volatility#Lannett Co#Epam Systems Inc#Newtown Digital#Rasa Healthcare Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
BUCKSCO.Today

Two Bucks County Sleepaway Camps Seek to Kindle a Sense of Normalcy for Summer 2022

Staff at Camp Galil, Ottsville, check the onsite ropes course. Once upon a time, sending a child to a Bucks County sleepaway camp meant only the threat of homesickness, poison ivy, or sunburn. In 2019, however, COVID struck more fear into campers than a hockey-masked maniac in the woods. However, for 2022 — as reported by Erin McCarthy for The Philadelphia Inquirer — things are firing up to be rather normal.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Millennials, Center City’s Saviors, Fled the Pandemic to the Burbs; Many May Not Return

Millennials, key to Center City's recent revival, left during the pandemic and may not be so eager to return. Center City saw tremendous progress over the past three decades, becoming a go-to spot for millennials who enjoyed the cultural, professional, and recreational opportunities there. But the pandemic led to yet another statistical round of residential flight to the suburbs, one of a number of population cycles the city has endured. Tom McGrath covered one family’s relo in Philadelphia Magazine.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Temporary Loss of Elevators at a Warminster 55+ Condo Causes Lift in Resident Concerns

A replacement project on the elevators at Centennial Station, Warminster, has residents, staff, families, and township officials concerned. Concerns are rising among residents of Centennial Station, a 55+ condo in Warminster. The issue that’s pushing their buttons is a series of offline elevators, decommissioned for replacement. Alicia Roberts stepped up to get to the bottom of the story for CBS3.
WARMINSTER, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

For Father’s Day, Roll into One of Bucks County’s Best Cigar Shops

Bucks County's supply of cigar shops have plenty of Father's Day gift options. For area dads who enjoy the relaxation and luxury associated with a primo cigar, tomorrow’s Father’s Day is an apt time to light up his eyes. A gift from one of Bucks County’s prime cigar shops — or perhaps just the presentation of a day to enjoy the onsite experience personally — can remind him how special he really is.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy