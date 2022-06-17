ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peddler's Village Named No. 1 Tourist Destination in the Philadelphia Region

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sNjXu_0gDuMdeZ00
The PBJ has declared Peddlers's Village to be the top tourism attraction in the Phila. region.Image via Paul Boger at Peddler's Village.

For the second consecutive year, Peddler’s Village has been named the number one tourist destination in the Philadelphia region.

The designation was made by the Philadelphia Business Journal and is based on the number of visitors — two million — in 2021. Prior to 2020, the Village had been ranked as a top-five tourist destination area-wide.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Peddler’s Village visitor traffic has been steady over the past two years. Even during 2020, when the shops, restaurants and other Village operations were closed for an extended period in accordance with state mandates, people flocked to the Village after its re-opening. The record-breaking number of visitors deemed its outdoor setting a “safer” environment than others.

Notably, Peddler’s Village also saw a significant uptick in weekday visitation of guests who desired an equally satisfying experience without the larger weekend crowds.

In another 2020 visitation trend, Village shops achieved the highest level of retail sales in the 60-year history of Peddler’s Village.

As of June 2022, retail space in the Village is 100 percent leased, with two new shops opening its doors this summer at the Village: The Cloak and Wand of Mystic, Ct., and Nissley Vineyards of Lancaster County.

This year, Peddler’s Village is celebrating its 60th anniversary with 60 giveaways and a major event, Bucks County Beach Days: Sand Sculptures in the Village, a free summer-long display of spectacular sand sculptures created by internationally recognized artists that also includes play-all-day sandboxes designed for family fun.

In addition, Peddler’s Village continues to host monthly celebrations, including its:

  • Summer Block Party, which takes place on weekends in June
  • Bluegrass & Blueberries in July
  • Peach Month in August

The Village is also continuing its outdoor summer events, including comedy and murder mystery shows, under its massive canopy.

“We at Peddler’s Village are both pleased and enthusiastic that we are able to deliver to our guests satisfying experiences, whether shopping, dining, or enjoying one of our free, family-friendly events,” said Bob McGowan, chief operating officer of Peddler’s Village.

“We are grateful to the many people who have visited Peddler’s Village over the years and have continued to support our small businesses, and we thank them for helping us reach these incredible milestones in Village history,” he concluded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30zucd_0gDuMdeZ00
Image via Peddler's Village.

Comments / 0

 

