A South Florida bridge is shut down for months, and that means detours for beachgoers

The most affordable place to buy a beach house in the United StatesJake WellsDeerfield Beach, FL
Florida restaurant owned by pro athlete mega stars closes after 4 years in businessKristen WaltersFlorida State
Become a local legend — or top dog — during Legends Tavern and Grille's annual hot dog eating contestBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
Our family experience at Via Emilia 9, MiamiHungry Hong KongMiami, FL
Our family experience at Kimpton Angler’s Hotel South BeachHungry Hong KongMiami Beach, FL
‘I’m a mess.’ Surfside survivors struggle to reclaim their lives after tower collapsed
Raysa Rodriguez hears voices.
Car carrier collides with South Florida overpass sending cars flying
A dashcam video captured a car carrier colliding with a South Florida overpass, sending a van and debris flying onto the roadway below.
Yelp names Top 100 Florida restaurants - and 26 are in Broward and Palm Beach counties
The almighty Yelp algorithm has spoken — again — and, if you believe the rankings, 26 Broward and Palm Beach county restaurants live on the website’s just-released “Top 100 Places to Eat in Florida.” The list, announced by the crowdsourced review site on Tuesday, rated these eateries based on multiple criteria, such as counting the volume and high ratings of user reviews between Jan. 1, 2017, ...
Rice in a bucket for toxic material? Here are inspection fails around South Florida
The Sick and Shut Down List comes back from a technology-forced hiatus and this week we have something new and unique added to the menu of violations: Rice in a bucket that previously held pool sanitizer (not food grade storage). This didn’t happen at the same place that had two flies in the panko.
‘Going to die.’ Passengers recall flight’s fiery emergency landing at Miami airport
Passengers are telling stories of the terrifying moments of their flight’s fiery emergency landing at Miami International Airport.
WSVN-TV
Hallandale Beach lifts mandatory evacuation notice for high-rise in wake of fire
HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a Hallandale Beach high-rise have been allowed to return home days after a fire led to a mandatory evacuation. City officials on Sunday morning announced they have rescinded the mandatory evacuation for the Hemispheres Condominium, located along the 1900 block of South Ocean Drive.
Dominican discount airliner crash-lands at Miami airport, injuring 3 in fiery escape
A passenger jet from a new low-cost airline from the Dominican Republic crash-landed at Miami International Airport on Tuesday evening, bursting into flames and injuring three of the 126 people on board.
Shooter’s Waterfront Acquires Property for Future Project
Popular Fort Lauderdale eatery purchases its next-door-neighbor.
It’s the longest day of the year in Miami. Does that also mean it will be the hottest?
Welcome to the first day of summer, South Florida. What, you thought summer started weeks ago?
Passenger plane catches fire after landing at Miami International Airport
MIAMI — A passenger plane caught fire after landing at Miami International Airport Tuesday. Red Air Flight 203 was arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic around 5:30 p.m. when it caught fire after the nose landing gear collapsed, according to WSVN and The Associated Press. The MD-82 hit at...
‘Hole in the skyline’: One year after condo collapse, Surfside still feels impact
Nearly one year ago, the tiny town of Surfside became a disaster zone.
WSVN-TV
Car carrier smashes into overpass in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car carrier transporting several vans smashed into the bottom of a Dania Beach overpass. It sent a van flying toward a vehicle behind the carrier, nearly missing other cars around it. It happened Father’s Day morning in the northbound lanes near the interchange of...
City Oyster Bar Delray Beach Sued
Man Claims Bad Trip Following Restroom Visit… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man allegedly tripped and fell after returning from the bathroom at City Oyster Bar, 213 East Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. The fall, he claims, was so severe […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Food in ‘bucket previously containing pool sanitizer,’ roaches ‘alive in oven’ among issues that shut 3 restaurants
Cockroaches crawling inside the cracks of kitchen walls and using the drive-through window, plus rice stored in a bucket “previously containing pool sanitizer,” were among the issues that shut two South Florida restaurants last week. State inspectors also forced a temporary closure of a third restaurant due to violations including live flies found swarming around the kitchen and bar. The South ...
Broward police agencies dole out 500+ citations in less than two weeks of railroad crossing enforcement
A line of cars crept over warning paint and across railroad tracks, then pulled up to a red light at Hillsboro Boulevard and Dixie Highway on Thursday morning. The drivers stuck in the middle of the traffic sat still on the tracks. They had no escape if a train came barreling down. “Look at that, it’s like follow the leader,” said sergeant Allen Adkins of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. He and ...
Two fatal victims of Friday night boat crash off Key Biscayne are identified
Authorities released a report on a boat crash that left two dead off the coast of Key Biscayne revealing new details of what happened and who was involved.
Surfside victims to be honored at private vigil, public event on collapse anniversary
A year after 98 people died in the Surfside condo collapse, the families of the victims will return to the site of the tragedy Friday to mark the first anniversary of the Champlain Towers South collapse.
MAJOR TRAFFIC ALERT: GLADES ROAD TO CLOSE AT I-95
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A major artery in South Palm Beach County will be closing nightly throughout the week. While the long term effects are expected to be good, the closure is likely to cause problems for anyone out and about during overnight […] The article MAJOR TRAFFIC ALERT: GLADES ROAD TO CLOSE AT I-95 appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Photos, videos: A look at the aftermath of Miami International Airport plane crash
A faulty landing gear had a Dominican Republic flight with 126 people aboard slamming onto the tarmac as it broke on landing at Miami International Airport. Bursting into flames and shutting down two runaways, three people were injured in the crash.
Gulf Stream: Tiny coastal town in Palm Beach County has seen monstrous home sales of late
Many people in Palm Beach County may have heard of Gulf Stream, but few likely know where it is or what it's about. But a recent surge in supersize home sales has put the tiny coastal town between Boynton Beach and Delray Beach in the spotlight. ...
