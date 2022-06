The TOO FAR foundation invites the public to its next meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at 9228 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness. Guest speaker will be Citrus County Commissioner Jeff Kinard, who will discuss the extension of the Florida turnpike and the $4,200,000 grant the state of Florida has given two TOO FAR to help clean up our lakes.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO