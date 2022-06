WIth the 2022 NBA Draft rapidly approaching, plenty of uncertainty remains as to who the Orlando Magic will select with the top pick. Three players remain in the discussion. Auburn's Jabari Smith stands 6'10" with terrific athletic tools, a great frame, and perhaps the best shooting in the draft. Duke's Paolo Banchero also enters with terrific size at 6'10" with the most polished overall offensive game in the class. And then there's Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren, a 7'0" 200 pound unicorn that can shoot from anywhere on the court, protect the rim, and once he adds more muscle to his wirey frame, become an elite defender and shot blocker.

