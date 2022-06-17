Death investigation closes Webster Commons Plaza to the public

Firefighters battled a large multiple-alarm fire in a high-rise building at Revere Beach that broke out Tuesday afternoon, but the fire is under control, officials say. According to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police, troopers responded to the fire at 370 Ocean Avenue, across from the beach, at 2:01 p.m. and helped the Revere Fire and Police Departments evacuate residents from the building. Troopers cleared floors from the 15th floor downward and all floors were evacuated by 2:25 p.m.

REVERE, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO