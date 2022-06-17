Death investigation closes Webster Commons Plaza to the public
Webster Commons Plaza is closed for an active and ongoing death investigation, according to officials. Webster police announced the closure after 4 a.m. on its...www.masslive.com
Webster Commons Plaza is closed for an active and ongoing death investigation, according to officials. Webster police announced the closure after 4 a.m. on its...www.masslive.com
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 3