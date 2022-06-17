ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, MA

Death investigation closes Webster Commons Plaza to the public

By Kiernan Dunlop
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Webster Commons Plaza is closed for an active and ongoing death investigation, according to officials. Webster police announced the closure after 4 a.m. on its...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
liveboston617.org

Gang Unit Arrests 20-Year-Old Repeat Offender On New Gun Charges

On June 17th, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Boston Police initiated a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Dale Street. Units from District B-2 assisted the Gang Unit with the stop. Officers quickly identified the suspect as Takari Hobbs, 20, of Boston who was taken into custody pursuant...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Webster, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Webster, MA
City
Worcester, MA
MassLive.com

Granby Police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run bicyclist crash

The Granby Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a vehicle that hit a cyclist and drove off right after the collision on Saturday morning. Police said the crash occurred on Batchelor Street around 5:30 in the morning on Saturday. A sedan-type vehicle rammed into a bicyclist and drove off after the crash, authorities said the crash left the cyclist seriously injured.
GRANBY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gino#Planet Fitness#The Salvation Army#Rent A Center
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Nips, Bad Breakup & Driveway Conversation

7:18 p.m. – A caller reported a wayward stop sign on High Hawk Drive at Deerfield. Police found the sign sticking out of a storm drain in the intersection. Police found where the sign was supposed to be and reinstalled it. 8:30 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown...
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Man Found Dead Outside Webster Shopping Center

Authorities have identified the man found dead outside a shopping plaza in Webster as 39-year-old Joseph Bottis, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office. Bottis was found at the Webster Commons Plaza around 2:45 a.m. on Friday, June 17, Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Burger King
liveboston617.org

15-Year-Old Keyana Jackson of Boston is Missing Again, BPD Seeks Public’s Help

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help in efforts to locate Keyana Jackson, 15, of Boston who was last seen at about 2:30 PM on Monday June 13, 2022, in the area of 285 Tremont Street in Boston. Keyana is a frequent runaway and was last seen wearing a light grey crop top with light grey matching pants, white sneakers with red checkers and her hair styled in two ponytails.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

One in Custody After Large Fight at the Grand in Seaport

District C-6 received a call around 02:00 hours on June 19th for a large fight inside of The Grand nightclub located at 58 Seaport Blvd. Images show a man to be under arrest following the incident and it has been confirmed that suspect in question was 26-year-old Kelvis DeCastro of Methuen, MA.
METHUEN, MA
MassLive.com

Firefighters battling fire in high-rise building at Revere Beach

Firefighters battled a large multiple-alarm fire in a high-rise building at Revere Beach that broke out Tuesday afternoon, but the fire is under control, officials say. According to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police, troopers responded to the fire at 370 Ocean Avenue, across from the beach, at 2:01 p.m. and helped the Revere Fire and Police Departments evacuate residents from the building. Troopers cleared floors from the 15th floor downward and all floors were evacuated by 2:25 p.m.
REVERE, MA
MassLive.com

Two injured in shooting near walking path and high school in Lawrence

An early-morning shooting injured two people near a walking path and high school in Lawrence on Wednesday, according to WCVB. The two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Lawrence General Hospital, the news source reported. Lawrence Police and Massachusetts State Police did not immediately return calls for information.
LAWRENCE, MA
MassLive.com

Man charged with kidnapping in Foxborough jumped from second story balcony, led police on chase, police say

A 24-year-old Massachusetts man now facing kidnapping charges jumped from a second story balcony and led police on a chase Tuesday, the Foxborough Police Department said. The man, whose name was not released, is expected to be arranged Wednesday in Wrentham District Court on charges of strangulation, kidnapping, assault and battery on an intimate partner, negligent operation, failure to stop for a police vehicle and obstruction of justice.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man killed in fatal head-on crash that injured another

A Massachusetts man has been killed, and another person injured, after a serious crash on Friday night. According to Carver Police, just after 10:30 p.m., Carver Police, Fire and EMS responded to a report of a head-on motor vehicle collision with parties entrapped in the area of 192 Main Street.
CARVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Brockton Man Sentenced for Role in Massive Drug Trafficking Ring

BROCKTON — A Brockton man has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for his role in a large-scale drug trafficking operation in Massachusetts. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 24-year-old Tony Goncalves was sentenced on June 15 in federal court to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty last year to conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone and marijuana.
BROCKTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
76K+
Followers
56K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy