The Illinois State Fair has cancelled live poultry shows this year in an effort to protect from the highly contagious avian influenza. “The Department works year-round to promote biosecurity for all livestock producers. With the current situation, it remains important for all of us to be responsible and protect against the spread of avian influenza during the Illinois State Fair and county fairs,” said Dr. Mark Ernst, IDOA State Veterinarian.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO