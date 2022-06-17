ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Women Who Care group donates to Tibbits Opera House

By Staff report
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 4 days ago

At the Women Who Care of Branch County meeting in May, the group voted to give funds from the meeting to Tibbits Opera House for its upcoming cultivating community event that takes place in fall '22.

The amount donated at the one-hour meeting was $9,800 putting the group at 98 members and a total donation to the community of over $303,700 since its inception in 2014. Diane Pridgeon was the member who nominated the organization for the donation.

Women Who Care of Branch County is an alliance of busy women who want to make a difference and can commit a small amount of time (four short meetings per year) and resources ($100 four times per year) to streamline fundraising for local charities and organizations with a 501(c)3.

Meetings occur once per quarter at ProMedica Coldwater Cancer Center. Members may nominate the charity of their choice at the beginning of each meeting. Two nominations are pulled out of a box, and those two nominating members have 10 minutes to speak to the group on why the charity is in need of the funds. After both have spoken, the members vote on who should get the money raised that evening. Those who are unable to attend still commit to donating $100 per quarter to the charity chosen at the meeting.

Members are not required to nominate and speak; many members simply come to the meeting, hear a short presentation about two charities, vote, and then write their $100 check directly to the winning charity. If you are a member and haven't made a donation yet, please do so by dropping off a check to Marie Wilber at Nichols Accounting in Coldwater.

For additional information, visit bit.ly/39tQEKU or bit.ly/3mU3g0L .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vr8IB_0gDuKHV700

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Women Who Care group donates to Tibbits Opera House

Comments / 0

Related
wtvbam.com

Webb resigning as Quincy High School Principal effective June 30

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Community School Board is scheduled Monday night to formally accept the resignation of high school principal Amanda Webb. Her resignation would be effective on June 30, 2022. She said it was with a heavy heart that she is resigning her position. Webb stated...
WLNS

Eaton Rapids family finds gravestone in back yard

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – A couple in Eaton Rapids made an unusual discovery in their backyard. This couple wanted to spice up their yard with a fire pit, so they started to dig a hole and noticed a piece of concrete. “We were freaking out, thinking is our house a mini Cemetery or something?” […]
EATON RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Branch County, MI
Coldwater, MI
Government
Branch County, MI
Government
Coldwater, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
City
Coldwater, MI
Branch County, MI
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Havingfun#Local Life#Performance Info#Tibbits Opera House
wtvbam.com

Two home occupants injured in Sunday night Butler Township fire

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Two occupants of a Butler Township home had to be taken to a nearby hospital after a kitchen fire broke out on Sunday night. The fire was reported at 7:18 p.m. as firefighters from Quincy and Litchfield were called to 1061 Litchfield Road. Litchfield...
LITCHFIELD, MI
WWMTCw

Family, driver killed in head-on crash in Branch County

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — Car fragments, glass and skid marks is what's left of a deadly Branch County crash. Previous Coverage: Four dead in head on crash in Branch County. The Branch County Sheriff's Office said an SUV traveling down Marshall Rd. crossed the center line Saturday afternoon and stuck a pickup truck head-on.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
WILX-TV

Traffic stop in Eaton County results in gun seized, Lansing resident arrested

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 30-year-old from Lansing was arrested Monday after Michigan State Police troopers reportedly found a handgun during a traffic stop. According to authorities, the traffic stop happened on I-96 in Eaton County. Police said the driver was speeding more than 90 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone.
LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Teens airlifted following 4-vehicle crash in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI — Two teenagers and another man had to be airlifted to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash Friday. Around 4 p.m. Friday, June 17, St. Joseph County Sheriff’s deputies, Michigan State Police and Burr Oak Police and Fire were dispatched to the area of East Chicago Road (U.S. 12) near Burr Oak Road in Burr Oak Township for a four-vehicle crash.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy