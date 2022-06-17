At the Women Who Care of Branch County meeting in May, the group voted to give funds from the meeting to Tibbits Opera House for its upcoming cultivating community event that takes place in fall '22.

The amount donated at the one-hour meeting was $9,800 putting the group at 98 members and a total donation to the community of over $303,700 since its inception in 2014. Diane Pridgeon was the member who nominated the organization for the donation.

Women Who Care of Branch County is an alliance of busy women who want to make a difference and can commit a small amount of time (four short meetings per year) and resources ($100 four times per year) to streamline fundraising for local charities and organizations with a 501(c)3.

Meetings occur once per quarter at ProMedica Coldwater Cancer Center. Members may nominate the charity of their choice at the beginning of each meeting. Two nominations are pulled out of a box, and those two nominating members have 10 minutes to speak to the group on why the charity is in need of the funds. After both have spoken, the members vote on who should get the money raised that evening. Those who are unable to attend still commit to donating $100 per quarter to the charity chosen at the meeting.

Members are not required to nominate and speak; many members simply come to the meeting, hear a short presentation about two charities, vote, and then write their $100 check directly to the winning charity. If you are a member and haven't made a donation yet, please do so by dropping off a check to Marie Wilber at Nichols Accounting in Coldwater.

For additional information, visit bit.ly/39tQEKU or bit.ly/3mU3g0L .

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Women Who Care group donates to Tibbits Opera House