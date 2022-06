Authorities on Tuesday announced that they have a suspect in the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Baldwin Hills over the weekend, a tragic incident that happened in front of the teen's mother. RELATED: 17-year-old boy killed, 23-year-old man wounded in car-to-car shooting in Baldwin HillsThe teenage victim, Angel David Flores Trevino, was visiting the city from Mexico with his family. "Suddenly, a truck pulled up on the left and started shooting," said the victim's father, Jose Flores, through a translator. The family, who was in town for a college graduation, said that the 17-year-old had just applied to medical school in...

