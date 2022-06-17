Weekly Rec: A River of Inspiration

I just want to point out that living in North Bergen for the past 28 years has changed. Up until three years ago, you were able to find parking on the street given any time of day, if you don’t own a house with parking. Today, however, its gotten ridiculously out of control. I live in a building with 20 other families, and 19 of those families have cars which they struggle to find parking. Being situated between two churches, in the race track section of town, people can’t move their cars on a Sunday morning because out of towners come and scoop every spot available. They even park illegally on the yellow lines and block the fire hydrant.

NORTH BERGEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO