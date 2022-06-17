ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Weekly Rec: A River of Inspiration

By Alex Kratz
 4 days ago

Lisa Levart, a Rockland County photographer whose work is on display at River Hook and on film through Rivertown Flim this weekend, is a storyteller with her lens. Her art, which Levart thinks of as "co-creating," is inspired by the story of her subjects. "My process starts...

Nyack Sketch Log: Authors Built Home with Fairy Tales

Once upon a time, a couple who wrote and illustrated children's books built this fairy tale house. Berta and Elmer Hader used the materials they had in abundant supply: imagination, stone from the quarry on the property, marital bliss and a love for the environment. For over 50 years,...
NYACK, NY
More Bear Sightings in Yonkers

There appears to be yet more reports of bear sightings in the Yonkers area. The following discussion was posted on a local blog:. Hello, just wanted to inform my neighbors that we have black bears in our neighborhood. Friday evening I had 2 black bears in my backyard. The cops mentioned that there is a family of 3 bears roaming around in Yonkers. Please be careful with leaving your children and pets unattended. Do not leave any food out or garbage bins open. Lets work together to stay safe and keep these bears out of our neighborhood.
YONKERS, NY
Mermaids return to Coney Island for first parade in 3 years

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — After some extended time under the sea, mermaids — and other sea creatures — are making their return to dry land. The population of sea creatures and mermaids will swell on Saturday around Coney Island. Hundreds of thousands of spectators are also expected along Surf Avenue for the return of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Entertainment
Community mourns death of popular Rockland restaurant owner

Anthony Apostolico, owner of the Italian Food Center and a popular community leader, died on Father's Day. Police say Apostolico, his 20-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter were on their way home for a party on Sunday when a tree fell right onto their pick-up truck. They were heading north on the Palisades-Parkway through Stony Point
WEST HAVERSTRAW, NY
A Taste of Cuba Comes to North Jersey

Salud Cuban Cafe, a relatively new eatery, has opened in downtown Englewood. Fernando Fernandez and his brother have extended Cuban restaurant experience. They both worked in their Cuban restaurant family business over the years, the most recent closed in 2006. After a long hiatus they opened a catering company leveraging...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
#Inspiration#Rec#Rivertown Flim
Taxi crashes into people on Manhattan sidewalk

NEW YORK – Several people were reportedly hurt when a taxi crashed onto a Manhattan sidewalk on Monday afternoon. It happened around 1 p.m. on Broadway near E. 29th Street in Midtown. Get the rest of the article here.
MANHATTAN, NY
Industry Icons, Roxanne Shante, Doug E. Fresh, and More, Honored For Their Contributions To The Culture During Black Music Month

In Honor of Black Music Month The Black, Latino, and Asian Caucus honored and celebrated cultural some of the top executives and artists in the culture last week. Icons like Roxanne Shante, Fat Joe, Doug E. Fresh, Ralph McDaniels of Video Music Box, Crazy Legs of the Rock Steady Crew, Al Sharpton, Ja Rule, DJ Clark Kent, Restauranteur, and former MCA executive Don Pooh, Director Benny Boom, Waah Dean or Ruff Ryders Entertainment and Busta Rhymes and the queen of Dancehall Spice, were presented with Proclamations and awards on the steps of City Hall in NYC and co-hosted by New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and the Power of Music committee in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
This Is The Poorest Town in New York State

The disparity between the wealthiest Americans and the poorest Americans continues to rise in this country. What this looks like varies from state to state, and from town to town. Unfortunately, every state has to have a "poorest town." It's just the nature of things. But what does it mean...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newark EWR Airport Guide

Newark (EWR) Airport Guide, about 14 miles (20 km) and 35-50 minutes from Manhattan, is located partially in each Newark and Elizabeth, New Jersey. NEWaRk (that's where the EWR comes from) hubs include Continental and United, and is used for both domestic and international flights. It is the oldest major airport in the United States, though it is modern and updated. A taxi to or from Midtown can cost anywhere from $60-$120, depending on in or outbound for up to 4 people.
NEWARK, NJ
Here are the top 10 best neighborhoods to live on Staten Island, according to new ranking

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island has a reputation for always being the "forgotten" borough — and a new ranking continues to prove that. Niche recently ranked the best places to live across the United States, providing a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area. It takes into account several key factors of a location, such as the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
North Bergen Resident Parking is a mess

I just want to point out that living in North Bergen for the past 28 years has changed. Up until three years ago, you were able to find parking on the street given any time of day, if you don't own a house with parking. Today, however, its gotten ridiculously out of control. I live in a building with 20 other families, and 19 of those families have cars which they struggle to find parking. Being situated between two churches, in the race track section of town, people can't move their cars on a Sunday morning because out of towners come and scoop every spot available. They even park illegally on the yellow lines and block the fire hydrant.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ

