A large scale homicide investigation was underway in Hollywood early Friday morning after two people were found dead at the scene of a shooting. The shooting took place just before 11:15 p.m. Thursday evening on Carlos Avenue and N. Gower Street, where Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived to find two people, a man and a woman in their mid 20s, lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators also took two children located at the scene into custody as they search for other family members. It was unclear if they witnessed the incident....

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO