BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The Supreme Court could release an opinion on a case this week that might upend gun laws in Massachusetts and beyond. In New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, the justices are deciding whether or not gun-owners in New York should need to prove to local authorities that they have a reason to carry a gun outside the home.

