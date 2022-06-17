ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Two Bucks County Dairy Farms Gain State Protection from Development

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sRLBI_0gDuJL4E00
Two Bucks County dairy farms have gained permanent protection from development, thanks to an investment from the state.Image via Frizi at iStock,

Two Bucks County dairy farms received an investment of nearly $200,000 from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The funds are meant to ensure that these agribusinesses remain viable and not someday evolve into residential development.

The local support is part of a statewide initiative. In total, the program now protects 2,264 acres on 32 farms in 18 Pa. counties from future development, investing nearly $8.2 million of state, county, and local dollars.

Pa. leads the nation in this effort, issuing more than $1.6 billion in support since 1988 to protect valuable farmland.

This latest capital infusion is aiding the effort not only in Bucks County but also in nearby Berks, Chester, Lancaster, Lehigh, and Montgomery counties.

All told, 32 farms statewide are now safe, including these Bucks County dairies:

  • Peter E. Bennett and Jean V. Nevins Farm, Springfield Township (60-acres)
  • Plumstead Acquisitions LLC, Plumstead Township (68-acres)

Across the area, the distribution of farms saved was:

  • Berks County, 2
  • Chester County, 1
  • Lehigh County, 1
  • Montgomery County, 1
  • Northampton County, 6

Statewide, Lancaster County understandably saw the greatest number of plots protected (six), comprising dairy, crop, and beef farms.

More information on this good news for Bucks County dairy farms (and others in the state) is in the Pa. Pressroom.

Comments / 0

Related
homenewspa.com

Northampton County: PA 248 closure in Lehigh Township

Road will be closed and detoured for bridge repairs to the PA 248 Bridge over a tributary to Birch Creek. Truck detour will utilize Blue Mountain Drive to PA 946, car detour will utilize PA 946 to Municipal Drive. The PA 248 Bridge is a reinforced concrete slab structure originally...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks woman, former 69 News intern crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022

READING, Pa. - A Berks County resident and former 69 News intern was named Miss Pennsylvania 2022. Alysa Bainbridge, 23 from Leesport and Miss Greater Reading was announced as Miss Pennsylvania during the crowning on Saturday night. Bainbridge was awarded a $12,000 scholarship, sponsored by York businesswoman Chloé Eichelberger, during...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Bucks County, PA
Government
City
Plumstead Township, PA
Bucks County, PA
Business
City
Springfield, PA
Bucks County, PA
Industry
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews investigate blaze at Chester Co. cattle farm

HONEY BROOK TWP., Pa. - Footage from above showed smoke billowing in the air over a farm in Honey Brook Township, Chester County. It happened in the 1100 block of Chestnut Tree Road, outside of Morgantown. Firefighters rushed to the farm around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. "An incident of this...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

The newest Miss Pennsylvania joins FOX43 Morning News

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Both the Miss Pennsylvania and Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen scholarship competitions were held over the past week at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, and the newly-crowned Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, joined FOX43 on June 20 to share her story. Bainbridge hails from Berks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farms#Dairies#Frizi
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Native Is Now Introducing Philly’s Parks to the Rest of the Nation

Attendees at the 2022 Greater & Greener conference in Phila.Image via Tyger Williams at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Bucks County’s Catherine Nagel surely gained her appreciation of green space from the local landscape in which she grew up. She’s now highlighting that asset in Phila. for the nation’s public officials. Frank Kummer cultivated her story for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania lawmakers to discuss moving presidential primary election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State House committee will review a bill that would move Pennsylvania’s presidential primary election date up several weeks. The House State Government Committee will meet to discuss Senate Bill 428, which would move Pennsylvania’s presidential primary election day to the third Tuesday of March. The bill passed nearly unanimously […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Main Line Media News

Montgomery County Point-in-Time Count findings reveal 568 homeless

NORRISTOWN — More than 500 people were found to be homeless on a cold night in January across Montgomery County. That’s what the results of Montgomery County’s 2022 Point-in-Time Count revealed. The findings were released in a statement earlier this month. Kayleigh Silver, administrator of the Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

‘Investing in Infrastructure’ Event Discusses Area Transportation and Maximizing Federal Funds for It

A recent conference in Phila. discussed ongoing funding for infrastructure, including that associated with SEPTA. Leaders from some of the largest transportation and planning agencies in the region gathered at the Investing in Infrastructure event. There, they discussed the future of transportation in the region and how best to capitalize on the $1 trillion federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Ryan Mulligan tuned into their thinking for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Will Pennsylvania residents get a $2,000 check?

Pennsylvania governor announced a plan in April to send $2,000 to residents. Would another stimulus check help Americans combat inflation?. Pennsylvania Governor, Tom Wolf, announced in April that stimulus checks for $2,000 would be sent to residents. The stimulus will be funded with the money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The state’s secretary of human services is calling on legislators to pass the bill.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
homenewspa.com

Northampton’s Mayor Pristash addresses D&L trail safety concerns

After concerns were previously raised regarding the safety of the D&L trail, Northampton’s Mayor Tony Pristash took the time to investigate the trail, speak to local police chiefs, and ease residents’ concerns. “Everyone reported that the trail is growing, it is popular, and it is safe,” he said...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Hampton Times

Davis announces $1.1 million in funding

State Rep. Tina Davis is applauding the approval of more than $1.1 million in funding for numerous organizations to provide much-needed programs and services throughout the county. “Our state and national economy suffered greatly in the months and years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and while there have...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy