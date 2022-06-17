Two Bucks County Dairy Farms Gain State Protection from Development

Two Bucks County dairy farms have gained permanent protection from development, thanks to an investment from the state. Image via Frizi at iStock,

Two Bucks County dairy farms received an investment of nearly $200,000 from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The funds are meant to ensure that these agribusinesses remain viable and not someday evolve into residential development.

The local support is part of a statewide initiative. In total, the program now protects 2,264 acres on 32 farms in 18 Pa. counties from future development, investing nearly $8.2 million of state, county, and local dollars.

Pa. leads the nation in this effort, issuing more than $1.6 billion in support since 1988 to protect valuable farmland.

This latest capital infusion is aiding the effort not only in Bucks County but also in nearby Berks, Chester, Lancaster, Lehigh, and Montgomery counties.

All told, 32 farms statewide are now safe, including these Bucks County dairies :

Peter E. Bennett and Jean V. Nevins Farm, Springfield Township (60-acres)

Plumstead Acquisitions LLC, Plumstead Township (68-acres)

Across the area, the distribution of farms saved was:

Berks County, 2

Chester County, 1

Lehigh County, 1

Montgomery County, 1

Northampton County, 6

Statewide, Lancaster County understandably saw the greatest number of plots protected (six), comprising dairy, crop, and beef farms.