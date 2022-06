Arkansas and Stanford are set to the play the third game of the first round of the College World Series on Saturday. The Razorbacks will seek to follow the two unseeded teams on Friday who defeated the seeded ones as Oklahoma knocked off No. 5 Texas A&M and Notre Dame beat No. 9 Texas. Arkansas is unseeded while the Cardinal are the No. 2 team. First pitch from Omaha, Nebraska, is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT. Arkansas is making its third appearance in the College World Series in the last four years. The Razorbacks made the national championship series in 2018 before falling...

1 DAY AGO