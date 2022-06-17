Next Formal City Council meeting – June 28 – Moving back to City Hall

Press release from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has seized 24.2 pounds of methamphetamine, three firearms, two vehicles, $34,138 in U.S. Currency and arrested nine individuals from a drug trafficking operation based out of the Weaverville area of Buncombe County. During the course of a weeks-long investigation the Sheriff’s Office executed a total of four search warrants on a residence, a motel, vehicles and a storage unit.
