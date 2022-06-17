ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Next Formal City Council meeting – June 28 – Moving back to City Hall

By Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress
 4 days ago

The next formal meeting of the Asheville City Council will be held on Tuesday, June 28, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Please note that the City Council meetings will again be held in the...

mountainx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mountain Xpress

Around Town: Asheville artist opens studio space at Roots + Wings Creative Campus

For Asheville artist Ginger Huebner, opening a new studio and workshop space at her Roots + Wings Creative Campus has been a dream come true — literally. “I had a dream that my studio was in one of the classrooms,” she says. “It was so strange, but it kept coming back to me. I shared it with a few folks, and they all said, ‘Why not?’”
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Medical marijuana should be legal here

[Regarding “Closer to Compassion? N.C. May Inch Closer to Legalizing Medical Marijuana” June 1, Xpress:] I believe medical marijuana should be legal in North Carolina. There should be commonsense laws that go along with it, but don’t make it difficult for citizens to buy it. I’m retired, and every person I know agrees.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

WNC labor organizing is on the upswing

As the workday ended June 1, some workers at the Moog Music factory on Broadway in Asheville beelined to their vehicles and bikes. But as the minutes ticked past 5 p.m., a crowd of about 50 Moog employees and their supporters gathered in the outdoor area of nearby Archetype Brewing North with banners and signs. The occasion: the launch of a campaign for Moog workers to join the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 238.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Yes to allowing medicinal cannabis

[Regarding “Closer to Compassion? N.C. May Inch Closer to Legalizing Medical Marijuana” June 1, Xpress:] Yes, yes, yes. Legalize medicinal marijuana! I am tired of traveling to Boston and Virginia to get the herb. Get smart, but don’t overlook that local growers/farmers would supply what North Carolina needs.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Put historic monument back up

[Regarding “The Bigger Picture: Local Historians Reflect on the Vance Monument, One Year After Its Removal,” May 25, Xpress:] Put the historic monument back up and remove the Vance name and then install the names of people who made Asheville what it was. I would venture a guess...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Biz briefs: Opportunity Appalachia to support two Old Fort businesses

Old Fort may soon receive an economic boost from two new ventures selected for a regional business development initiative. Opportunity Appalachia, a collaboration of national investment entities and Appalachia-based economic development organizations such as Asheville-based Mountain BizWorks, announced plans to support the Catawba Vale Community Center and Grier Lodging Project in the McDowell County town.
OLD FORT, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Minimum wage — always behind the times

[Regarding “Does County Understand Rental Market?” June 1, Xpress:] Those who understand the rental market are those who can’t afford to pay it in order to live relatively near their work — those workers, without whom, our communities wouldn’t function. Minimum wages seem always to be behind the times re: what it actually costs for workers to experience an adequate quality of life.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

What’s new in food: MANNA FoodBank hosts latest Outpace Hunger campaign

“MANNA is serving an average of 100,000 people per month through our network of 200-plus partner agencies,” says Kelly Schwartz, MANNA FoodBank’s special events manager. “With the rising cost of groceries, the need is still critical, especially for working families, seniors and veterans on a fixed budget.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Politics Local#Next Formal City Council#The Council Chamber#The Engagement Hub
Mountain Xpress

Children under 5 years old eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in N.C.

The COVID-19 vaccine is now available for children between 6 months and 5 years old. This means that the wait is over for families with young kids! Children under 5 years old now have the option to receive a lower dose of either Pfizer or Moderna. Both vaccines have been authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Sweet Success: Entrepreneurs of color scale up in WNC

Mountain BizWorks’ Catalyst Cohort helps entrepreneurs of color transform their businesses and close the opportunity gaps created by lack of generational wealth and discriminatory practices. The yearlong course blends business fundamentals, one-on-one coaching and peer mentorship, building community in the process. arts. -by Justin McGuire. Asheville artist Ginger Huebner...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Sheriff’s Office arrests nine in drug trafficking operation, 24 lbs of methamphetamine seized

Press release from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has seized 24.2 pounds of methamphetamine, three firearms, two vehicles, $34,138 in U.S. Currency and arrested nine individuals from a drug trafficking operation based out of the Weaverville area of Buncombe County. During the course of a weeks-long investigation the Sheriff’s Office executed a total of four search warrants on a residence, a motel, vehicles and a storage unit.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy