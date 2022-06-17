ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rogue Retreat controversy overshadows homeless camp land purchase by City of Medford

By Jefferson Public Radio
ijpr.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city is currently leasing land for its Urban Campground for homeless individuals. The Medford city council intends to purchase property before their lease expires at the end of the year. The Urban Campground is currently located off Biddle Road. The proposed nearly four-acre site would...

www.ijpr.org

Comments / 2

barbaragreen4777
4d ago

Why should his involvement with a Christian church have a problem with purchasing the land for homeless people? The protesters are upset because he is a Christian!

Reply
2
