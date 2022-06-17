SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchups set for January 2023

Predictions should always be taken with a grain of salt. Especially on the internet. But Arkansas baseball fans should feel positive about their team’s chances in the first round of the College World Series on Saturday when they play Stanford. The Cardinal are the No. 2 overall and beat the Diamond Hogs earlier this year. At least one national sportswriter thinks Arkansas is going to pull the upset, though. Robbie Weinstein of 247Sports wrote that the Razorbacks have the experience and momentum to carry them past the Cardinal. “Last year’s loss in Super Regionals as well as a team-wise slump in the regular season have the Razorbacks highly motivated and playing with an edge,” Weinstein wrote. Arkansas is making its third trip to Omaha, Nebraska, in the last four years. Stanford made the College World Series last year, the only year of Arkansas’ four the Diamond Hogs haven’t made it. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on Saturday.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO