Pike County, IN

Pike County receives broadband ready designation

By Mary Roberts
Inside Indiana Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Broadband Office has designated Pike County as an official Broadband Ready Community. The Broadband Ready Communities Program aims to encourage broadband development throughout the Hoosier State. “We remain committed to finding opportunities to bring reliable and high-speed...

WTHI

Former town clerk-treasurer in Knox County accused of financial wrong-doing

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A report from the Indiana State Board of accounts has unveiled alleged financial wrong-doing in Edwardsport. The inconsistencies total nearly $38,000 between 2017 and 2019. It outlines allegations against Connie Dinkins. She was the former town clerk-treasurer, water clerk, and sewer clerk. The report claims...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Concerns raised about proposed gun manufacturing plant

Ferdinand, Ind. (WEHT)– Meat may not be the only thing on Ferdinand Processing property in the near future. The owners are also looking into creating a gun manufacturing plant. But not everyone is on board. “I just don’t want this next to me, I mean 20 feet from my back door,” said Laura Bieker. Bieker […]
FERDINAND, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Road closure planned for State Road 168

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure for State Road 168 in Fort Branch. INDOT says starting around June 27, SR 168 will close for railroad repairs. This closure will take place between Railroad Street and West Street in Fort Branch. Crews will be working to repair […]
FORT BRANCH, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One of world’s longest train trestles found locally

Greene County, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) – In rural Greene County, you’ll find a bridge that’s said to be one of the longest of its type in the world. The “Tulip Trestle” or “Viaduct” was built in 1906 north of Broomfield. Trains still cross it today. The steel structure is 157 feet high and roughly 2300 feet […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Dubois County Community Foundation receives $400K gift

The Dubois County Community Foundation is the recipient of a $400,000 donation from the estate of Clement M. “Clem” Lange. The gift is designated for the Clem and Mary Lange Best Chairs Endowment for the Benefit of Ferdinand, Holland, and St. Henry, which was established in 2002 by the Langes.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – June 20, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Zachary D. Kuhs; Tiffany L. Preston; Lisa E. Embry; Emily E. West; Trenton R. Bass; Barry J. Hall; Joanne E. Seaton; Dennis Martinez II; James M. Archerson; Oscar E. Guerra Santos; Tess F. Ferguson; William A. Whitaker; Donna J. Higdon; Karen D. Ridings; Alexes N. Huff; Benjamin A. Titus; Joseph E. Hodges; John N. Neely; Timothy C. Petry; Barbara J. Ninke.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – June 21, 2022

Speeding: Rebecka I. Wortman; Jheryl L. Wheeler, $141. Seatbelt Violation: Adi J. Luker; Grant E. Seitz; Roger L. Livingston; Carlos E. Romero; Angela R. Brown; Douglas J. Mitchell; Mark A. Leinenbach; Gregory S. Lichlyter; Ian D. Allen; Tayden B. Schooler; Garret T. Berg; Santos R. Escobar Ferman, $25. Operating With...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Knox County Crews Dispatched to Crash on SR 67

Crews were dispatched the site of a multiple vehicle accident Tuesday morning. The accident was reported around 7:30 am at Water Tower Road on SR 67. The crash involved three vehicles and one of them was reported to be on fire. There were multiple injuries and one entrapment. A coroner...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Barn fire damages house in Posey County

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Fast work from first responders saved a house from burning down in Posey County over the weekend. The Marrs Township Volunteer Fire Department says members were dispatched Sunday afternoon to a barn fire with extension to a house on Carson School Road. The fire department posted about the fire hours […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Real Estate Transfers – June 21, 2022

The Estate of Elfrieda I. Fleck, by Jon A. Fleck and Denise Baglan (co-executors), to Denise Baglan. Pt. NE NW s31, t1s, r4w, 1.256 acre. Kerstiens Homes & Designs, Inc. to Jayme M. Schutz. Lot 31, Brookstone Estates VII. Jason L. St. Clair to Jason L. and Sarah A. St....
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Here’s When You Can Use Fireworks in Evansville Without Getting in Trouble

There's no doubt that fireworks are fun. Depending on how much money you're willing to spend, there's something captivating about the sounds and colorful explosions fireworks bring. But as entertaining as they are, they are essentially explosives that burn at extremely high heat and can cause serious damage if not handled properly. While you want to have fun and celebrate our nation's independence, you also want to make sure you still have all your appendages when the show is over. But, regardless of how much of your hard-earned money you spent to (almost literally) blow it up in the air, and that you are (presumably) setting them off on your own private property, there are still laws and ordinances in effect you must follow unless you want to find your show getting shut down by law enforcement.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Wanted suspect in Warrick County identified

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Dispatch is warning residents near Lynnville suspect on the run. Deputies say they are currently searching for 64-year-old Michael White of Chandler. Indiana. According to authorities, White has active warrants out of Warrick County for Dealing in Methamphetamine. Earlier Tuesday evening they were calling the White ‘armed and […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Update: 17-year-old dies in 3-vehicle crash in Knox Co.

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: As of 2:30 p.m. State Road 67 has been re-opened. A 17-year-old died following a three-vehicle crash on State Road 67 Tuesday morning. According to Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin, the crash occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m. Tuesday along State Road 67 near the intersection with Water Tower Road, […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

The 2022 Celestine Street Fest

The Celestine Street Fest is slated for this Saturday, June 25, with events starting at 8 a.m. and concluding in the wee hours of Sunday morning. Among the many other attractions, this year’s roster features a Best Mustache Contest, complete with cash prizes for Ugliest, Most Unique and Best Looking!
FERDINAND, IN

