Pulaski, VA

River Turtles pummel Johnson City, 16-3

pcpatriot.com
 4 days ago

The Pulaski River Turtles pummeled Johnson City Thursday...





River Turtles fall at home to Greeneville, 9-4

The Pulaski River Turtles fall to the Greeneville Flyboys in a 9-4 loss on Tuesday night. Pulaski looked for revenge from the 2021 Championship, but unfortunate errors and inconsistent hitting spoiled that for them. While all four of Pulaski’s runs came off home runs, they also struck-out a combined 14 times.
PULASKI, VA


Obituary for Michael “Moose” Wayne Whittaker

Michael “Moose” Wayne Whittaker, age 47 of Pulaski, passed away Tuesday morning, June 14, 2022 at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem. He was born in Radford on January, 18, 1975, and was the son of the late Patsy Jean Walker Whittaker and Gary Eugene Whittaker: grandmother; Nan & Pawpaw Howard Walker. Moose was well known, having worked in the Carilion Police Force at New River Valley Medical Center for approximately 14 years. He left the Carilion force and transferred his career to the Dublin Police Department, where he learned to love the people of Dublin, and cherished his job. Moose succumbed to an on-the-job injury, which necessitated his retirement. He was a loving father, and a great friend to many.
PULASKI, VA


Obituary for Cecil Brianard Simpkins

Cecil Brianard Simpkins, 85, of Pulaski, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022. He was born May 10, 1937, in Pulaski to the late Arlie “Toad” William Simpkins and Melinda Smith Simpkins. In addition to his parent, he is also preceded in death by sisters: Malenda Elaine Davis, Eula May Meredith, Ethel Gaye Hussey; brothers: Frankie Lee Simpkins, Arlie Kendall Simpkins, Jerry Wayne Simpkins, and Exel Eugene Simpkins.
PULASKI, VA


Pulaski Town Council meets Tuesday

VA Code 2.2-3711 (A) 8 (2 items) Consultation with legal counsel on a contractual matter. VA Code 2.2-3711 (A) 7 (1 item) Consultation with legal counsel. Recognizing two Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy Graduates. Resolution 2022-28 Resolution Appreciation of School Personnel During Unprecedented Times. Staff from Pulaski County Public Schools accepting...
PULASKI, VA

