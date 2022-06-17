Turtle tracks: Loggerhead nests increasing in St. Johns County
Just over six weeks in, sea turtle nesting season continues its fast pace in St. Johns County.
The county saw 110 new sea turtle nests this week, including 109 loggerhead nests, for a total of 473, according to St. Johns County Beaches. There are now 459 loggerheads, with 342 being at north beaches. The only other increase was one more green nest at north beaches.
If a sea turtle is spotted or in distress, call the St. Johns County Sheriff's dispatch at 904-824-8304.
Here is the count of the total sea turtle nests in St. Johns County according to St. Johns County Beaches.
North beaches
- Loggerheads: 342
- Greens: 2
- Leatherbacks: 9
- Kemp's ridley: 1
- Subtotal: 354
Anastasia Island
- Loggerheads: 81
- Greens: 0
- Leatherbacks: 0
- Kemp's ridley: 0
- Subtotal: 81
Matanzas Inlet South
- Loggerheads: 36
- Greens: 0
- Leatherbacks: 2
- Kemp's ridley: 0
- Subtotal: 38
Total: 473
Types of turtles on county beaches
- Loggerhead (Caretta caretta)
- Green (Chelonia mydas)
- Leatherback (Dermochelys coriacea)
- Kemp’s ridley (Lepidochelys kempi)
