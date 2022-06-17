ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Turtle tracks: Loggerhead nests increasing in St. Johns County

By Ty Hinton, St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gkQlW_0gDuFGE500

Just over six weeks in, sea turtle nesting season continues its fast pace in St. Johns County.

The county saw 110 new sea turtle nests this week, including 109 loggerhead nests, for a total of 473, according to St. Johns County Beaches. There are now 459 loggerheads, with 342 being at north beaches. The only other increase was one more green nest at north beaches.

Previous coverage: Endangered Kemp's ridley sea turtle spotted in St. Johns County in annual nesting season

Use caution: Prepare for sea turtle nesting season along St. Johns County beaches

If a sea turtle is spotted or in distress, call the St. Johns County Sheriff's dispatch at 904-824-8304.

Here is the count of the total sea turtle nests in St. Johns County according to St. Johns County Beaches.

North beaches

  • Loggerheads: 342
  • Greens: 2
  • Leatherbacks: 9
  • Kemp's ridley: 1
  • Subtotal: 354

Anastasia Island

  • Loggerheads: 81
  • Greens: 0
  • Leatherbacks: 0
  • Kemp's ridley: 0
  • Subtotal: 81

Matanzas Inlet South

  • Loggerheads: 36
  • Greens: 0
  • Leatherbacks: 2
  • Kemp's ridley: 0
  • Subtotal: 38

Total: 473

Types of turtles on county beaches

  • Loggerhead (Caretta caretta)
  • Green (Chelonia mydas)
  • Leatherback (Dermochelys coriacea)
  • Kemp’s ridley (Lepidochelys kempi)

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: Turtle tracks: Loggerhead nests increasing in St. Johns County

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

INVESTIGATES: $800,000 budgeted to move St. Johns County sidewalk amid safety concerns

Action News Jax investigates has obtained new crash numbers that-local families say-confirm a local road is dangerous for their children to walk along to school. “There’s not a lot of space here,” observed Action News Jax Ben Becker. “No, none,” said Rachael Bunnell, a mother of three as they walked along St. Johns Parkway in northern St. Johns County.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Free meals are available to children in Florida while schools are closed for the summer. Here’s how to find a site near you

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools wants parents and guardians to know that free meals are available for children and teenagers while schools are closed for summer break. The free meals are through Summer BreakSpot, which offers breakfasts, lunches, snacks or dinner. It’s available throughout the summer for...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Travel + Leisure

14 Romantic Getaways in Florida — From a Private Island to Historic Hotels

If it's high time for a relaxing retreat with your one and only, few domestic destinations can beat the romance of beautiful Florida. Whether you want to hide away on a private island, head to a resort with lots of activities and opportunities to reconnect, or unplug entirely over a candlelit dinner for two, these romantic getaways in Florida have just the spark you're looking for.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Johns County, FL
Government
City
Saint Augustine, FL
County
Saint Johns County, FL
Saint Johns County, FL
Lifestyle
City
St. Augustine, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

FWC redfish regulatory overhaul set for July vote

People are encouraged to comment online regarding the redfish plan. A creative overhaul of the state’s redfish regulations is back before the public as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) staff tweak specifics on the way to a final vote on the regulatory package at the Commission’s July meetings in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Food in ‘bucket previously containing pool sanitizer,’ roaches ‘alive in oven’ among issues that shut 3 restaurants

Cockroaches crawling inside the cracks of kitchen walls and using the drive-through window, plus rice stored in a bucket “previously containing pool sanitizer,” were among the issues that shut two South Florida restaurants last week. State inspectors also forced a temporary closure of a third restaurant due to violations including live flies found swarming around the kitchen and bar. The South ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Yelp names Top 100 Florida restaurants - and 26 are in Broward and Palm Beach counties

The almighty Yelp algorithm has spoken — again — and, if you believe the rankings, 26 Broward and Palm Beach county restaurants live on the website’s just-released “Top 100 Places to Eat in Florida.” The list, announced by the crowdsourced review site on Tuesday, rated these eateries based on multiple criteria, such as counting the volume and high ratings of user reviews between Jan. 1, 2017, ...
PALM BEACH, FL
WESH

New omicron strains gain hold in Central Florida as cases spike

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — COVID-19 infections continue to climb all across Florida, and a few of our local counties are seeing one in five people being tested coming back positive. “We're seeing a lot of new cases,” Seminole County emergency manager Alan Harris said. "We're definitely in high transmission."...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loggerhead Turtle#Green Turtle#Loggerhead Sea Turtle#Green Sea Turtle#Greens#St Augustine Record
News4Jax.com

Warning from Jacksonville police: ‘Lower your radio volume’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office offered a warning for drivers on its Twitter page Tuesday — specifically, “Lower your radio volume!”. The Sheriff’s Office makes reference to a Florida statute that will once again become enforceable starting July 1. “What does this mean?...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
US News and World Report

The 25 Healthiest Communities in Florida

Two Florida counties cracked the top 500 in the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings. The fifth annual project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents nationwide across dozens of metrics, exploring the critical role location plays in the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. Metrics such as a community's crime rates, obesity prevalence, poverty rate and cancer incidence are grouped into 10 categories ranging from the economy, equity and population health to the environment, food and nutrition, and public safety. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance as well.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

New Florida Law Says Turn Your Car Stereo Down Or Get A Ticket

Be careful how loud you crank your radio. A new Florida law could let law enforcement ticket you for loud music coming from your car!. Just when you thought you could crank up your favorite Country in your car, a Florida law says you need to watch your decibels! House Bill 1435 updates an older state statute relating to noise levels in traffic, for ticketing and citation. That Florida statute, now says:
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs 12 bills, including boating safety, pharmacy bills

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis signed 12 bills Monday, including measures dealing with boating safety and pharmacy benefit managers. The boating-safety law (SB 606), which will take effect July 1, will require Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission-approved boating safety courses and temporary certificate examinations to include components about the benefits of engine cutoff switches for motorboats and personal watercraft. The law also will require the programs to address dangers associated with passengers riding on "a seat back, gunwale, transom, bow, motor cover, or any other vessel area" not designed for seating and dangers associated with people falling overboard and the operation...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Florida not recognizing Juneteenth as a state holiday

Florida is one of the states not acknowledging Juneteenth as a state holiday. President Biden established Juneteenth as a federal holiday last year. WINK News spoke with leaders in the community on why they think it should be observed officially in Florida. June 19, 1865, the day Union General Gordon...
FLORIDA STATE
The St. Augustine Record

The St. Augustine Record

1K+
Followers
803
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St. Augustine, FL from St. Augustine Record.

 http://staugustine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy