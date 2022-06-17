ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OSDH Identifies 2nd Probable Case Of Monkeypox In Oklahoma

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
The Oklahoma State Department of Health has identified the second probable case of Monkeypox in the state.

According to the OSDH, the individual is currently in isolation while a case investigation and contact tracing are conducted.

The case was located in central Oklahoma resident who had recently traveled internationally to a country with confirmed cases.

The OSDH says this case has no connection to the first case that was identified in the state and confirmed by the CDC.

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

