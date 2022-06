NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she was trying to break up a fight when she got into a confrontation filmed at a concert over the weekend. The video, which prompted backlash on social media, shows Cantrell arguing with a woman in a restroom at the Fillmore NOLA on Saturday night. The woman involved in the brief shoving match with the mayor reportedly did not realize who Cantrell was at the time, reported WWL-TV.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO