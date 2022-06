Garden City Police are hoping that you can identify a person of interest involved in a recent theft. It seems that a decade or so ago, the conversation of theft and crime in Boise was minimal--it was rare to see anything about a high speed chase, a shooting, or a robbery. While the Treasure Valley remains to be a very safe place, we're seeing more and more stories like this and we can't help but assume that it is a result of the growth.

GARDEN CITY, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO