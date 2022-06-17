Fatal crash: Speeding driver strikes bridge pillar in Brooklyn Park
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Brooklyn Park that killed at least one person Friday.
According to the State Patrol, the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was eastbound on Highway 610 near Highway 252 around 5:20 a.m. when the vehicle left the road, rolled into the ditch and struck a bridge pillar.
While the driver showed no sign of impairment, the car was traveling at a high speed, State Patrol says.
Highway 610 eastbound was temporary closed.
More information about the crash will be released by at a later time.
