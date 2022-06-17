ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal crash: Speeding driver strikes bridge pillar in Brooklyn Park

By BringMeTheNews
 5 days ago
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Brooklyn Park that killed at least one person Friday.

According to the State Patrol, the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was eastbound on Highway 610 near Highway 252 around 5:20 a.m. when the vehicle left the road, rolled into the ditch and struck a bridge pillar.

While the driver showed no sign of impairment, the car was traveling at a high speed, State Patrol says.

Highway 610 eastbound was temporary closed.

More information about the crash will be released by at a later time.

TBI
5d ago

Maybe he should of slowed down, and he would still be with us.What's the hurry on a Friday.. Don't make everyone feel bad for his mistake.. You have a good day.

Guest
4d ago

I knew him n he was a very good friend n person speedy was his nickname n he lost his life he has a family n people who loved him very much n for y'all to talk about him is disrespectful he may have been in a hurry for some reason untill you know the facts n why he was driving so fast don't talk about him n make comments about his actions on the road it cost him his life one that every one will miss don't judge him for a mistake he choose to make Chris we love you n u will be missed dearly my friend it was so sudden n we are deeply sad to hear of you making your journey.my prayers are with you and your family n friends,Chris may we meet again one day

