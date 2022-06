WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for its 2022 Citizens Police Academy (CPA) class, set to begin in September. This 12-week program will begin on September 14, 2022, and will be held on Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through December 7, 2022, with the exception of Wednesday, November 23. The classes will be held in various locations, to include the CCSO Headquarters, District 3 Station, Community Services Annex, Crime Lab, Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy, and the Charles County Courthouse.

CHARLES COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO