CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After three straight cool starts in the 50s, we’re starting off warmer this morning and that will translate to a much hotter afternoon. Sunshine will dominate today with highs in the upper 90s, not far from the record of 100 degrees in Charlotte set in 2015. Still, the humidity level will be tolerable, so while it will be the hottest day so far this summer, the heat index will not be off the charts.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO