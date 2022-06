Usually known as “Cowtown,” Fort Price, TX, is a vacation spot for locals and out-of-towners alike. From its legendary meals scene, shut proximity to Dallas, and quick access to all Texas has to supply, it shouldn’t come as a shock practically 1 million individuals are dwelling in Fort Price. As you begin your homebuying journey, there are three issues it is best to know – the housing market could be very aggressive, the median dwelling sale value is $340,000, and the typical lease value for a 2-bedroom condominium in Fort Price is $1,775.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO