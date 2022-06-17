Q&A: Get to know John Escoto, the new mayor of Shenandoah

The Fort Bend ISD board of trustees unanimously approved the district’s nearly $768 million budget for the 2022-23 year during its June 20 meeting. Included in that approval is a 2%-3% salary increase for teachers and other staff, bringing the starting teacher pay up to $59,500 beginning in July, the district announced in a June 20 news release. Of the $768 million found in the general fund, $679 million represents salary and benefits, according to the release.

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO