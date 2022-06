– Muriel A. Sinclair, 98 passed away at home on Monday, June 13th surrounded by her loving family. Her husband of 53 years, Everett L. Sinclair died in 1999. She leaves four children, Deborah Moiles (Jim Owen) of Millbury, MA, Gary Sinclair, (Jean), of Harwich, MA, Susan Mills (Michael) of S. Yarmouth MA, with whom she made her home and Douglas Sinclair of Florida, 11 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

