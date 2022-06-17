ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston-area homebuyers face rising interest rates & Montgomery County sees health care gap

Cover picture for the articleThe June 17 episode of The Houston Breakdown dives into the latest...

Family Houston offers free services for people dealing with impacts of inflation

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A financial coach in the Metro Houston Area breaks down what inflation is and how it’s impacting our local community. Inflation is the decrease in the value of the currency. This happens when there’s an influx of physical currency floating in the economy, and the price of wages, goods, and services increases.
Excelerate Energy Announces New Funding for YMCA Outreach Programs

THE WOODLANDS, TX — xcelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) (“Excelerate”), announced a donation of $30,000 to The Woodlands Family YMCA (“YMCA’), which the company has supported since 2007. This year’s donation includes new support for the YMCA’s Mobile Makerspace, a traveling technology laboratory designed to bring the ideas of…
Local home sales continue steady decline

After a brief uptick in home sales in several local zip codes last month, area markets saw the continuation of a months-long trend that has seen sales continue to decline both locally and throughout the Houston region, according to the most recent data from the Houston Association of Realtors. The...
