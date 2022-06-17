Houston-area homebuyers face rising interest rates & Montgomery County sees health care gap

THE WOODLANDS, TX — Montgomery County, like much of Southeast Texas, has not seen any recent rainfall and forecasters are calling for more record temps later this week. As we enter into the start of summer, Montgomery County Fire Officials continue to monitor drought conditions and wildfire risk on a daily basis. Our average Keetch Byram Drought Index (KBDI) reached 500 last week, a level that indicates the area would need 5” of rainfall to be fully saturated. KBDI is measured on a scale of 1(fully saturated) to 800 (completely dry).

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO