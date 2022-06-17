12 Emporia State baseball players named to MIAA Academic Honor Roll

The Emporia State women’s basketball is hosting a high school team camp this week. 17 schools are represented by over 300 players playing varsity and JV games. Emporia High is one of those schools. Coach Carolyn Dorsey says there are a lot of questions that are beginning to be answered.
The USD 252 Board of Education will convene for its regular meeting Monday night. Financial reports and end-of-year fiscal matters will lead off discussions for the board before a continuation of strategic planning conversations. Personnel matters, meeting dates for the month of July and the 2022/2023 school year, updates from the Kansas State Board of Education, electric bus options and student and staff handbook updates will also see consideration.
Emporia Main Street’s tireless work to grow and evolve the local economy has resulted in national recognition from Main Street America. Emporia Main Street has been designated as an accredited Main Street America program. In order to receive the honor, programs have to meet a series of rigorous performance standards including demonstrating a commitment to “preservation-based economic development and community revitalization.”
The City of Emporia’s fleet of vehicles is getting a much-needed overhaul thanks to a new partnership announced a week ago. The city has entered into an agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management out of St. Louis, Missouri, where the agency will take over the management of the city’s fleet. According to City Treasurer Janet Harrouff, the new agreement will see the city receive more than 90 new vehicles over the next 3-5 years.
Emporia Fire took some time Monday to free a number of people stuck in an elevator. The incident at Emporia State University’s North Tower was reported around 12:15 pm. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says the initial call was for 12 people trapped between the first and second floors. The actual number was 25. Conley says that was well above the posted limit, although the official number isn’t immediately available.
So far, there hasn’t been widespread livestock loss in Lyon County as related to roughly 10 straight days of above-normal heat. Which is good, because western Kansas has had some significant losses earlier this month. Lyon County Extension ag agent Brian Rees says there likely has been “decreased performance”...
Power outages were scattered across parts of south-central Kansas during and after storm activity Tuesday evening. One outage in Coffey County had nothing to do with the weather. 4 Rivers Electric Cooperative says a tractor caught a guy wire around 8 pm, knocking out an untold number of customers offline...
There’s still a little more than two months to go before the third annual Halfway to Everywhere Music and Arts Festival, and organizer Hank Osterhout says it can’t get here soon enough. Osterhout joined KVOE’s Morning Show Tuesday to discuss the upcoming festival saying everything is pretty much...
May saw a lot of home sales finalized in Emporia and Lyon County. Sunflower Association of Realtors reports 53 homes sold last month, up from the 37 units in May 2021. Homes were typically on the market for 10 days before selling. The city’s home supply declined from one month to just over half a month between April and May.
Emporia’s West 12th Avenue waterline project is taking the next step forward. As indicated late last week, crews closed the south part of the Chestnut Street intersection at 12th Tuesday afternoon. This is part of a roughly weeklong process, weather permitting, to connect new pipe laid over the last three months to existing pipe just east of Chestnut.
Newsmaker: Hank Osterhout updates the Halfway to Everywhere Music and Arts Festival. Emporia Showcase with USD 253 Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder. Newsmaker 2: City Treasurer Janet Harrouff discusses the city’s new agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management.
Osage County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested an Arizona woman on drug charges this past weekend. According to Sheriff Chris Wells, deputies were dispatched to Interstate 35 milepost 160 around 6:30 am Sunday for a disabled motorist. While on the scene, deputies found illegal narcotics in the possession of a passenger identified as 39-year-old Kimberly A. Mayer of Gilbert, Arizona.
Osage County deputies have arrested a Michigan woman for suspected drug distribution. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells says a deputy noticed an alleged traffic infraction near the junction of Kansas Highway 31 and 341st Road near Melvern and handled a traffic stop. Wells says the deputy noticed illegal narcotics. Arrested...
The Emporia Recreation Commission will hold its monthly board meeting Monday night. Fiscal year 2022 and 2023 matters will be the main talking point as Rec Director Tom McEvoy presents a budget estimate report. Commissioners will also review the ERC’s five year capital improvement outline. Network and document storage,...
Strong storms have entered the KVOE listening area with a risk of severe weather attached. *Greenwood County: Flood warning until 9:45 am. Includes Thrall. 6:05 pm Tuesday: Severe thunderstorm watch areawide until midnight. Strong storms are possible across the KVOE listening area Tuesday night. A severe thunderstorm watch now affects...
Comments / 0