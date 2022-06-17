Santa Rosa Police Arrest Homeless Man for Stabbing Another to Death

The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol Traffic Lake County Office:. 6/19/22, at approximately 0010 hours, Amanda Arney was walking eastbound on the south shoulder of SR-20, west of Sayre Avenue in Nice, CA. Party #1 (P-1) was driving eastbound on SR-20, west of Sayre Avenue at an unknown speed. For reasons still under investigation, P-1 allowed V-1 to veer onto the south shoulder, where V-1’s right front side collided into Arney. Arney was thrown down an embankment and came to rest near a fence, partially concealed by vegetation. After the collision, P-1 fled the scene in an easterly direction on SR-20 and failed to report the collision or check on Arney’s welfare.
