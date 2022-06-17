Santa Rosa Police Arrest Homeless Man for Stabbing Another to Death

A motorcycle driver is dead after crashing near a SMART railroad crossing in Petaluma. Police were called to the scene of the crash on Payran Street last night where they found the ejected driver and the crashed motorcycle. It appears that he was driving eastbound from Magnolia Street and may have struck the yellow raised concrete median just before the railroad crossing, and then was ejected from the bike. The motorcycle then struck a power pole knocking out power to the railroad crossing. No other vehicles were involved in the collision and no trains were approaching. Paramedics attempted life saving measures on the driver but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His identity isn’t being released until family are notified. The exact cause of the collision is still under investigation.

PETALUMA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO